Alanis Morissette announces 2025 UK and European tour dates.

Alanis Morissette has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will perform festivals and arenas across the continent next summer as part of her 2025 world tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on 25 October via Ticketmaster.

The singer will headline a string of shows across the UK and Ireland including Dublin’s Malahide Castle on 29 June.

She will then play in Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow, as well as her previously announced show at Lytham Festival on 4 July.

She will also perform across Europe next summer, with festivals dates in Bergen, Kværndrup and Prague.

Plus she’ll perform arena shows in the likes of Amsterdam and Warsaw as part of the tour.

Fans can expect to hear material from her back catalogue including “You Oughta Know”, “Hand in my Pocket”, “You Learn”, “All I Really Want” and “Ironic”.

Ahead of Alanis Morissette tickets going on sale for her 2025 tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Alanis Morissette tickets go on sale?

Tickets for her headline shows go on general sale from 9am local time on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / ticketmaster.nl.

An artist presale takes place from 9am on 22 October. This can be accessed by signing up to the singer’s mailing list here. You’ll then be emailed details on how to access the presale.

For other presales taking place across the week and European ticket details, you can check your local listing below.