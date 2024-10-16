Big Brother’s Ryan responds to ‘identifying as a spoon’ backlash after eviction

Evicted Big Brother contestant Ryan Bradshaw has responded to the backlash that followed his “identifying as a spoon” remark.

Bradshaw left LGBTQ+ viewers furious after he took a swipe at people who “use certain pronouns” in his entry video.

In his introduction video, he said: “I think I’m strong, opinionated. There’s a lot of woke people out there. It’s all well and good if you want to use certain pronouns, I get that. It gets a bit confusing when people are identifying as a spoon or whatnot.”

Former Big Brother winner Nadia Almada criticised the latest for “failing her” by making “an editorial decision to show Ryan making transgressive comments”.

On Friday (11 October), following the backlash, Bradshaw became the first housemate to be evicted.

‘Never any intent to upset anyone’

Talking exclusively to PinkNews, Bradshaw said he was aware his stay was “doomed from the start” because of his launch video.

The video was clipped from 40 minutes of footage, with only 30 seconds being aired, he claimed.

“Like I said before, there was never any intent to upset anyone or maliciously upset anyone,” he said, referring to what he called a “quick tongue-in-cheek moment”. While he “owns” what was said, he felt it was “taken out of context”.

He went on to say he wasn’t taking the criticism personally and everyone had the right to their own opinion. The “joke” was about people identifying as “wolves or things like that”.

