Lenny Kravitz announces 2025 European tour dates

Lenny Kravitz has announced details of a headline European arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform across Europe in early 2025 as part of the Blue Electric Light Tour.

The tour will begin on 22 February in Lyon and head to the likes of London’s Wembley Arena, Munich, Vienna and Prague.

He will continue the tour with shows in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Paris, Antwerp, Nice, Madrid and Lisbon to name a few.

It’ll be in support of his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, which was released earlier this year.

The LP marked his first in six years and features singles “TK421”, “Human” and “Paralyzed”.

Fans can also expect to hear material from his back catalogue during the tour, including “Always on the Run”, “Let Love Rule” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way”.

Ahead of Lenny Kravitz tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Lenny Kravitz tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.es.

For other European dates see below.

Fans who sign up via the singer’s official website here by 21 October will receive access to a presale. This will then take place from 9am on 23 October and you’ll be emailed details on how to access.

For other presales taking place across the week, including local venue presales, you can check your preferred listing below.