Twenty One Pilots have announced details of world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The duo will embark on The Clancy Tour across 2024 and 2025, visiting North America, Europe and the UK.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 5 April via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The news comes after a number of major venues in the UK, Europe and North America posted a cryptic image on social media on 26 March.

In the UK the likes of Manchester’s AO Arena and London’s O2 Arena posted a picture of their venue, which also featured a Twenty One Pilots billboard.

You may like to watch

Fans were quick to notice, with the AO Arena’s post racking up hundreds of likes and reposts within 30 minutes.

This has led to fans believing that a world tour announcement is imminent from the duo.

The tour will begin on 15 August in Denver and head to the likes of Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Montreal, Brooklyn and Boston to name a few.

They’ll head to Australia and New Zealand in late 2024, before taking the tour to Europe in early 2025.

This includes shows in Berlin, Zurich, Madrid, Prague, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin and finishing up with two London dates on 13-14 May, 2025.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, Clancy, which is due for release on 17 May.

The LP features singles “Overcompensate” and “Next Semester” and marks the ‘final chapter’ in their nearly decade-long concept album series.

It marks their first release in three years, following up 2021’s Scaled and Icy, which was produced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of Twenty One Pilots tickets going on sale, you can find out everything we know so far below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 5 April via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Fans can sign up to an exclusive presale at twentyonepilots.com/tour. This will take place from 10am local time on 2 April in the US and 3 April in the UK and Europe.

US fans will be sent a unique password on how to access the presale ahead of 2 April.

Presale access codes and instructions will be emailed to eligible fans from 7pm BST / 8pm CEST on 2 April in the UK and Europe.

For other presales taking place across the week, including venue presales, you can check your local listing below.