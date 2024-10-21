Limp Bizkit announce 2025 UK and European tour dates

Limp Bizkit have announced details of a headline UK and European arena tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline shows across Europe in early 2025 as part of the Loserville 2025 Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk, seetickets.com and eventim.de.

The tour will begin on 8 March in Glasgow and head to the likes of Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

They will then take the tour across Europe, with shows planned in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Bologna and Antwerp.

Plus a Germany leg will see them headline dates in Dortmund, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Leipzig.

They recently wrapped up the North American leg of the Loserville Tour, which saw them joined by special guests Bones and N8NOFACE.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of “Break Stuff”, “My Generation”, “Take a Look Around”, “My Way”, “Nookie” and “Rollin'” during their set.

They’ll also be joined by Ecca Vandal, N8NOFACE, Karen Dio and special guest Riff Raff during the European leg of the tour.

Ahead of Limp Bizkit tickets going on sale for their upcoming European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Limp Bizkit tickets go on sale?

In the UK and Ireland they go on general sale at 10am on 25 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 23 October. This is available via the O2 mobile app or via priority.o2.co.uk.

Tickets for their shows in Germany go on general sale at 10am local time on 25 October via Eventim. A presale takes place for O2 customers from 10am on 23 October also via Eventim.

For more presale info and ticket details for European shows, you can check your local listing below.