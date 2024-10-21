Kesha announces UK tour dates and ticket details

Kesha has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform three shows across the UK next summer as part of her House of Kesha Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am on 25 October via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will see the “TiK ToK” singer headline Glasgow’s O2 Academy on 29 May and Manchester’s Albert Hall on 30 May.

She will also perform at London’s Mighty Hoopla on 1 June, headlining the Sunday of the festival.

Kesha joins the likes of Loreen, Erika Jayne, Adore Delano, Vengaboys, Pixie Lott, Kate Nash, G Flip and more on the Sunday of the popular LGBTQ+ festival.

It will mark her first UK shows in a number of years, having played Electric Brixton in London back in 2017 as aprt of her Rainbow Tour.

Fans can expect to hear new material, including her track “Joyride” as well as hits from her back catalogue.

During her recent US tour dates she performed the likes of “Raising Hell”, “Your Love Is My Drug”, “Blow”, “Timber” and “Praying” to name a few.

Ahead of Kesha tickets going on sale for her UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Kesha tickets go on sale?

While tickets for Mighty Hoopla are available from the festival’s website.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 9am on 23 October. This can be accessed via the O2 mobile app or priority.o2.co.uk.