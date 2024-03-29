Vampire Weekend have announced details of a UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group will play a string of headline shows, including arena dates, as part of the Only God Was Above Us Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster

The tour will kick off on 29 November with an arena show at Dublin’s 3Arena ahead of two nights in Manchester and a date at London’s Eventim Apollo.

They’ll also perform a show in Wolverhampton, Glasgow and at London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

The European run will finish up with a show at Adidas Arena in Paris and AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

It will be in support of their upcoming fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us, which is due for release on 5 April.

The LP features singles “Capricorn”, “Gen X Cops”, “Classical” and newly released track “Mary Boone”.

The news follows up a North American tour announcement, which kicks off on 6 June in Houston and finishes up on 17 October in Austin.

They’ll be supported by a number of artists across the European run, including Ye Vagabonds, Teenage Fanclub, China Crisis and Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul.

Ahead of Vampire Weekend tickets going on sale, you can find out their full tour schedule and presale info below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

Fans in the UK and Ireland who pre-order their album from the official store here will receive presale access.

You’ll need to order the LP before 10am local time on 2 April and you’ll receive details on how to access the presale. This will take place from 10am local time on 3 April.

For other presales including O2 and Live Nation, you can check your local listing below.