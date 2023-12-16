Strictly Come Dancing: Layton Williams’ most iconic performances so far

Layton Williams has been an absolute wonder on Strictly Come Dancing as he’s fought to be half of the BBC ballroom contest’s first winning same-sex duo.

After weeks of competition and training, Williams will join fellow Strictly finalists – EastEnders‘ Bobby Brazier and professional partner Dianne Buswell, and Coronation Street‘s Ellie Leach and pro dancer Vito Coppola – on the ballroom floor for the last time as they all vie for the famous Glitterball trophy.

The couples will perform three routines each in the final, which airs Saturday (16 December) evening, in front of a live audience and the judges before the public votes for a winner.

While Leach is the bookies’ favourite to win the title, Layton Williams and his professional dancing partner Nikita Kuzmin shouldn’t be ruled out.

The Bad Education star said making it to the final was on his “dream mood board”, but it’s been a “mammoth task” to get to the end of his journey. Williams faced immense abuse online because he “ruffled a few feathers” by dancing with a “fabulous man” every weekend.

Despite the hate, Williams’s performances have “brought way more love and joy than [he’d] ever hoped”. Now, he and Kuzmin are ready to “go out with a bang”.

As Layton Williams prepares to take the ballroom by storm, it’s time to look over his most joyful and heartwarming performances during his time on Strictly Come Dancing.