Strictly Come Dancing UK arena tour announces first celebrity names for its lineup

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 has announced the first celebrity names joining its lineup.

The 2024 edition of the arena tour will feature Layton Williams, Ellie Leach and Angela Rippon perform for audiences across the UK.

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour are now on sale via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Williams said: “The Strictly tour means more sequins – lots and lots of sequins! I couldn’t think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can’t wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey.”

The West End actor recently defended his place on show after wowing the judges with his jaw-dropping performances alongisde pro-partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The actor has faced criticism that he is over-qualified to perform alongside amateur celebrities due to his musical theatre background.

He spoke to Manchester Evening News in the run-up to his Halloween-themed dance on 28 October.

“Anybody who ever saw me in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie knows I didn’t do a Salsa or Tango there on stage.

“I hope that by watching the show, people can see that I am not perfect and that I have so much to learn. When I first started, I didn’t even realise that Latin and ballroom were two different things,” he said.

He added: “Quite frankly, I was asked to be on this show just like everyone else so I deserve to be here and I am working just as hard as everyone else.”

The upcoming 2024 tour opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 19 January and heads to the likes of Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool and Manchester

It’ll then finish up on 11 February after a number of shows at London’s O2 Arena.

You can find out everything you need to know, including the tour schedule and ticket info below.

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 will be priced at: £42.30 / £53.60 / £66.00 / £77.50 / £94.75 / £117.75 plus booking fees.

Tickets for the live tour are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

Who’s on the lineup?

The first three celebs have been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour lineup.

It’s been confirmed that the first three celebs joining the live tour lineup are Ellie Leach, Angela Rippon and Layton Williams.

The trio are all still competing in the 21st series of the competition show at the time of writing.

They’ll be joined by judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara, who will host the tour.

More celebrities will be announced over the coming months ahead of the tour kicking off in early 2024.

You can find out the full tour schedule below.