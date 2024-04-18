TALA is releasing a new tennis-core collection just in time for the upcoming Challengers movie.

The hotly-anticipated film stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist as world famous tennis players who are entangled in a love triangle.

And following its upcoming release – and Zendaya’s incredible red carpet looks – it looks like tennis-core is going to be popular this summer.

In perfect timing, TALA is dropping a brand new DayFlex Health Club collection that’s been designed “for every day”.

The new collection will be available to shop from 12pm BST on 18 April exclusively via wearetala.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

There’s plenty to choose from in the new TALA collection, with fan favourites alongside all-new silhouettes.

There’s 13 products including leggings, sport bras, sweatshirts and accessories, as well as two new tennis dress styles in green, navy or white.

The collection features the new DayFlex Built-In Support Polo Tennis Dress and V-neck Tennis Dress alongside the cozy V-neck Knitted Cricket Sweater and DayFlex Plunge Neck Push-Up Sports Bra.

The collection features fan favourites alongside new tennis-style silhouettes. (wearetala.com)

Returning pieces include the high-waisted legging, high-waisted yoga pant and wrap-waist skort alongside court-inspired accessories like the Health Club Tote Bag and Health Club Cap.

Other highlights include the TALA Health Club Loose Hem Sweatshirt in navy and a pair of cycling shorts.

To shop the new TALA range from 12pm BST on 18 April head to wearetala.com.

Josh O’Connor discusses queerness of Challengers

After the trailers for Challengers dropped fans were quick to point out that triangles, famously, have three sides.

And despite seeing Tashi (Zendaya) kiss both Art (Faist) and Patrick (O’Connor), previews for the film didn’t show the boys kissing, though some homoerotic banana-munching, semi-nude sauna scenes and Zendaya smiling at something off-screen hinted at such.

Following first reactions to the film, it’s been confirmed that the tennis players do indeed smooch – but speaking to Variety at an event for Challengers (April 17), O’Connor has given his take on whether they’re actually queer.

#Challengers star Josh O'Connor on the fluidity of the characters' sexuality: "I think they all kind of love each other and they're figuring that out." https://t.co/OqCNdAkAFH pic.twitter.com/rMWnVzilHk — Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2024

“Yeah, I think they’re all fluid. I think they all kind of love each other and they’re figuring that out,” O’Connor explained.

“They’re trying to understand where that plays out and how it plays out, and so I don’t know if there’s a queer cut answer to that, but I think that they’re all completely tied [to each other]. They’re all in.”