Reading and Leeds Festival announce new acts for its 2024 lineup.

Reading and Leeds Festival have announced more artists that are joining its 2024 lineup – and this is how to get tickets.

FLO, Teddy Swims and Kid Kapichi are among the new acts confirmed for the 2024 edition of Reading and Leeds Festival.

The festival will take place on 23-25 August at Leeds’ Bramham Park and Reading’s Richfield Avenue.

Tickets for both festivals – including weekend and day tickets – are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

They join previously announced headliners Blink-182, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon and 21 Savage.

Other new artists added to the bill for Reading and Leeds Festival include Bradley Simpson (frontman of The Vamps), Frozemode, Jessie Murph, Swim School, Dead Poet Society and The Luka State.

While The Oozes, Bears in Trees, ThxSoMch, Talk Show, Zino Vinci, Seb Lowe, Good Neighbours, Felix Ames and more will also play across the weekend.

Other big names previously confirmed include Raye, Jorja Smith, Pendulum, Two Door Cinema Club, Renee Rapp, Denzel Curry and Fontaines D.C., who are also set to perform at the festival.

The 2024 edition will mark the fourth year that the festival will have six headliners across two main stages, instead of the original big three.

You can check out the full lineup so far and ticket details below.

How to get Reading and Leeds Festival tickets

Reading and Leeds Festival tickets are now available from Ticketmaster.

If you’re after Reading Festival tickets head to Ticketmaster here and for Leeds Festival tickets head to Ticketmaster here.

You can buy weekend, weekend with early entry and weekend payment plan tickets, as well as day tickets.

They’re priced at the following: