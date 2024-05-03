Dannii Minogue has revealed that she is queer in an emotional admission for the upcoming dating show, I Kissed A Girl.

I Kissed A Girl, the BBC’s first-of-its-kind dating show for LGBTQ+ women, is set to return on Sunday 5 May with Minogue as host. The series is set to follow 11 women who, having met one another for the first time at an Italian Masseria, will lock lips before even saying hello.

And in a launch for the upcoming series, the star told viewers that she “identifies as queer” in a powerful admission.

Minogue said: “I identify as queer in a weird way,” Minogue said, as per The Mirror. “You girls are hot. You know it. I love it. I’m here for it. Is that an answer?”

Minogue – who is also host of the award-winning BBC series I Kissed A Boy – added: “This is so important. There hasn’t been a show for the girls in the reality gay dating world.

“It’s like, we need this to happen. I’m hoping that there are parties up and down the country.”

You may like to watch

The star is dating longtime boyfriend and music producer Adrian Newman, and previously dated Australian-based British model Kris Smith. Minogue and Smith are co-parents to their 13-year-old son, Ethan.

Elsewhere on the series, lesbian TikTok comedian Charley Marlowe is set to take over voiceover duties. On the gay version, Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams was previously the voiceover star.

If the upcoming show follows the same format as I Kissed A Boy, each couple will regularly declare whether or not they want to stay partnered or try it on with someone else. Those who are left without a partner must go home.

The first two episodes of I Kissed a Girl will be on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5 May, and the following episodes will air on BBC Three every Sunday and Monday at 9pm.