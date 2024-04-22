Will Young announces 2024 UK tour dates and ticket details.

Will Young has announced a headline UK tour for 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will play a huge 49 shows across the country in support of his upcoming album, Light It Up.

Announcing the run of shows, the singer said each show will be “an intimate evening of music, stories and laughter”.

He also added that the tour will head to “many areas I’ve never had the chance to perform before”.

It will begin on 3 September in Southend and head to the likes of Reading, York, Leicester, Wolverhampton and Isle of Wight across the month.

He’ll then head to the likes of Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sunderland, Leeds, Manchester and Cambridge across October.

The tour will continue into November with shows in Cardiff, Brighton and Bristol before finishing up with two nights at London’s Cadogan Hall on 26-27 November.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming ninth studio album, Light It Up, which is due for release on 9 August.

The LP features lead single “Falling Down” and follows up 2021’s Crying on the Bathroom Floor.

Fans can expect to hear material from across his other eight albums, all of which reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

This includes the likes of “Jealousy”, “Leave Right Now”, “Changes” and “Your Game” to name a few.

Ahead of Will Young tickets going on sale, you can find out the full tour schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am BST on 26 April via AXS.

A fan presale will take place from 10am BST on 25 April. This can be accessed by signing up to the singer’s mailing list here. You’ll need to sign up by 21:59pm on 24 April to receive the presale email details.

Other presales taking place include venue presales, and you can check your local listing below for more details.