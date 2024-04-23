Fallout star reacts to fans thirsting over The Ghoul – yes, really

Walton Goggins plays a gunslinger and bounty hunter, known as The Ghoul, in Prime Video’s TV adaptation of popular video game franchise Fallout – and he knows he’s being thirsted after.

The series follows Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, a sheltered young woman living underground more than 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse.

She ventures out of her “vault” – designated supposedly safe spaces for survivors of the war – to find her father. Along the way, she runs into (and forms a fragile alliance with) The Ghoul, played by Walter Goggins.

In Fallout lore, ghouls are humans who have mutated due to the radiation of the nuclear fallout of The Great War. This condition extends their life spans, but deforms their physical appearance into a zombie-skeleton hybrid. Sounds sexy, right?

Well, several Fallout viewers think so, and have been thirsting after The Ghoul since the series dropped on 11 April.

The character was a Hollywood actor and vault-tec ambassador before the war, but now roams the wastelands of the post-apocalyptic US, gathering bottle caps… and the hearts of some viewers.

I can’t be the only one who thinks Walton Goggins’s Ghoul in Fallout hot, right? pic.twitter.com/oqd3u1Gsoa — rika 🏜️⊃∪∩⪽ era (@rikach0o) April 11, 2024

"Is the ghoul in the Fallout series hot?"



You COWARD, of course the ghoul is hot – ALL the ghouls in Fallout are hot! No exceptions! — Cookiestraw (@cookiestraw) April 12, 2024

One post on X/Twitter read: “Incels think women only want rich hot chads with sports cars and six packs but at this very moment, women are losing their minds over a homeless radioactive cowboy with no nose.”

Posting the comment to his Instagram Story, Goggins, who played detective Shane Vendrell in cop drama The Shield for six years, replied: “Homeless radioactive cowboy with no nose … yep, I could play that.”

Other Fallout cast members have even given their own take on the debate via a TikTok from Entertainment Tonight, with Purnell, Moisés Arias, Dale Dickey and the show’s breakout trans star Xelia Mendes-Jones all confirming that The Ghoul is, indeed, hot.

Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.