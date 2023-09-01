If you needed any further proof that Eurovision 2024 will be as queer as ever, the very first act has just been announced – and it’s Drag Race Belgique judge Mustii.

It feels like barely a few weeks have passed since bisexual pop princess Loreen made history back in May, by becoming the first woman in Eurovision Song Contest history to win the competition twice.

Yet since then, we’ve learnt that Loreen’s winning country Sweden will host the contest in its largest city Malmö, with the final taking place on 11 May 2024.

Little else is known about the contest so far, as most countries won’t announce which artist will represent them until early next year. Yet Belgium has decided to scream “gay rights!” by revealing that they will be sending a Drag Race judge to the contest in their bid to take the Eurovision crown.

Mustii – real name Thomas Mustin – is a 32-year-old Belgian actor and singer who already has a pretty established career in the country.

In 2018, he released his debut album 21st Century Boy, with its follow-up It’s Happening Now arriving in 2022. Both albums reached the top five on the Belgian music chart.

He’s also received one Belgium D6bels Music Award, as well as the ‘most promising actor’ title at the country’s Magritte Awards in 2019. On stage, he’s perhaps best known for starring in an acclaimed adaptation of Romeo and Juliet at the Théâtre de Liège in the Belgian province of Liège.

Earlier this year, he was announced as one of the permanent judges on the panel of Drag Race spin-off Drag Race Belgique, one of the numerous new series of the wildly successful franchise to premiere in 2023. He sat at the judging panel alongside head judge and Canada’s Drag Race finalist, Rita Baga.

Left-right: Drag Race Belgique Lufy, Rita Baga and Mustii on the judging panel. (WOW Presents Plus)

For Eurovision 2023, Belgium entered queer artist Gustaph, who quickly became a fan favourite within the Eurovision community. In the finale, Gustaph finished in a very respectable seventh place, and claimed the hearts of queers everywhere with super flamboyant performances of his single “Because of You”.

Evidently, Belgium wants to continue its trend of camping up the Eurovision stage – as if the song contest needed any help in that department.

Across its 60 plus years, Eurovision has become a safe space for LGBTQ+ folks, where queer acts like Dana International and Katrina and the Waves can thrive, and where queer fans can find their chosen family.

Thanks to his Drag Race roots, Mustii also strengthens the intense connection that already exists between Eurovision and drag performers. From legendary competitors Verka Serduchka to drag super fans Ginny Lemon, Mustii is further proof that Eurovision is a home for the whole LGBTQ+ community.

Reflecting on the fact the he’ll be heading to Malmö next year, Mustii wrote on Instagram: “This is crazy but true! I will have the honour of representing Belgium at 2024 Eurovision in Malmö, Sweden.

“I will try to meet this new challenge as intensely as possible, while staying authentic and sincere no matter what!”

Fans have been having a field day with the early 2024 Eurovision news, with one writing: “Omg omg omg, I loved him since I discovered his music … he is going to serve next year i just know it.”

“Belgium – gayest country two years on the trot,” declared a second fan, while a third shared: “Belgium really said ‘we want gay artists in Eurovision’. Welcome Mustii!”

Offering his support, Gustaph sent Mustii a message reading: “You will be wonderful! Full support,” alongside a rainbow emoji.

Eurovision 2024 might still be eight months away, but it seems the party has already started. As for the UK – well, fans already have an idea of which pop starlets should be sent to represent the country.