Are Taylor Swift’s new album editions a dig at Billie Eilish? Some fans think so

Taylor Swift has dropped three surprise editions of her latest album on the same day as Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, hits the streets – just weeks after the latter called artists repackaging records “irritating”.

Speaking to Billboard in March, Eilish, who released her third studio album today (May 17), which contains lesbian anthem “Lunch”, expressed her frustration at artists who produce several variations of the same album and sell them individually.

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging… which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money,” Eilish said.

“Some of the biggest artists in the world [are] making f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful.”

Eilish later clarified that she wasn’t talking about Swift, writing on Instagram: “I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues, and when it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including me, which I clearly state in the article.”

But fans think the issue hasn’t been settled yet, pointing out that Swift has released three such editions of her latest record albums on the same day as Eilish’s new album.

You may like to watch

Swift released The Tortured Poets Department in April, preceding its drop with four limited-edition vinyls/cassettes/CDs, each with a different “exclusive track”. However, the singer then announced a surprise double album called The Anthology, comprising 31 songs – four of which were the “exclusive” tracks.

She has now announced another three versions of Tortured Poets. Each of the (digital) albums comes with a “first-draft phone memo” version of “Cassandra”, “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” or “The Black Dog”.

The Chairman is unsealing her #TTPDFirstDraft Phone Memos of “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Cassandra," and “The Black Dog” on new digital albums.



Pre-order now to listen tomorrow!!! 😊🤍 https://t.co/ZSGtuHSAkb pic.twitter.com/A0BzxTzylc — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) May 16, 2024

This additional release on the same as Eilish’s critically acclaimed album has prompted fans to call out Swift.

“I loved Taylor Swift but this is not done. So bad of her for trying to block young artists like Billie Eilish,” one wrote.

love how billie said she’d wait till ariana released eternal sunshine to release her album & here’s taylor mass releasing to block billie…mind u she just released an album with 31 tracks…just greedy 💀pic.twitter.com/RccoagMxJ1 https://t.co/XpD7Wx1oLZ — dev ²•⁰ 💋 (@sunshineatari) May 16, 2024

Another said: “Doing this on her album release day is so nasty,” and a third wrote: “The same day as Billie’s release… and y’all swear that Taylor is a girl’s girl.”

Many other listeners have been quick to point out that Swift and Eilish have had a long friendship in the past, and that pitting the pair against each other is artificially manufactured.

i think it’s very unnecessary to turn these 2 woman simply promoting their freshly new albums into an imaginary beef… like look at me in the eyes and swear to me that u think that taylor hates billie and it’s promoting her album for the sake of ruining billie’s career… pic.twitter.com/bBVgjQMOTA — ★ TAYONCÉ NATION ★ (@getawayonce) May 17, 2024

People seem to forget that Taylor Swift is one of the first person who showed love and uplift Billie when she's still new to the industry. Taylor releasing "voice memos" is NOT her blocking Billie's brand new album. She's be the last person to do that. Let's be serious for once. pic.twitter.com/OZGTbsQCXr — chiz 🅴 (@chizswift13) May 17, 2024

Hit Me Hard and Soft is available to stream now.