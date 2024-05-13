Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson have shared their hopes for which RuPaul’s Drag Race icons might guest star on the sci-fi series following Jinkx Monsoon’s debut.

In “The Devil’s Chord”, episode two of the new Doctor Who series which aired over the weekend (11 May), two-time Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon appeared as brand new, super-camp villain Maestro.

In the “zany” and “musical” episode, Maestro attempted to rid the world of all music, and therefore destroy the universe entirely. Jinkx’s whacky portrayal of the dastardly villain was widely praised by both fans and critics, with some calling her the Doctor’s best nemesis since Missy (Michelle Gomez).

Jinkx Monsoon is being praised for her performance in Doctor Who. (BBC)

Now, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson – who play the 15th Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday – have divulged which Drag Race superstars they would love to see on the beloved series next, considering the unanimous approval of Jinkx on the show.

“Oh my God, my mind just went [explosion noise],” said a very excited Gibson, speaking to Out magazine. “Bianca Del Rio and Katya. I feel like that would be so much fun,” she added.

Bianca Del Rio wiping out the universe with her Rolodex of Hate? Ncuti Gatwa taking on the bright red scare with the long blonde hair? Oh we’re seated.

Bianca Del Rio. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Gatwa swiftly followed up with a crushing confession, revealing that he’s not clued up on which drag queens fill the Drag Race roster.

“I’ve actually never watched an episode of Drag Race Can you imagine? Terrible,” he admitted, though Gibson did state that she made him watch Jinkx’s best moments ahead of her taking on the role of Maestro.

Plus, when the interviewer suggested Gatwa needed to be caught up on who some of Drag Race‘s biggest legends are, he realised there is one queen he is very much aware of.

“No, Trixie [Mattel], I love,” he gushed, adding that he’s watched Trixie and Katya’s YouTube series I Like To Watch.

“Those two are incredible. The reviews, I love. Imagine those two?”

All Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel. (YouTube/ @trixie)

As Russell T Davies commits to making this series of Doctor Who, and the next, the queerest yet – with Gatwa’s Doctor set to explore his “queer energy” – consider this our petition for there to be at least one Drag Race cameo per episode.

The first two episodes of Doctor Who’s latest season are streaming now on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Disney+ in the US. Upcoming episodes will be available on Saturdays going forward.