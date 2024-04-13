The eleven eliminated queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 16, are back, back, back, back, back again for episode 15: a Lipsync LaLaPaRuZa of epic proportions.

There are grudge matches and rematches, rudemptions and flops galore in the penultimate episode of season 16 before either Plane Jane, Nymphia Wind or Sapphira Cristál is announced as America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The episode is pure entertainment, and it’s stunning to see girls like Mirage and Amanda back for another shot at a crown. One of our top two is easily predictable – and the other comes as a much welcomed twist.

Without further ado, here are 35 thoughts I had while watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 16, episode 15: Lipsync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown – Reunited.

The eliminated girlies (including Q) are back, alongside the top three, and unless I’m very much mistaken, Plane Jane has had a few touch ups to her aircraft (filler in her face)



It’s revealed to the girls that they’re there to lipsync in a big old smackdown for $50k! I really like this format for this kind of episode, rather than as its own ‘challenge’ or as some sort of corporal punishment.



It’s so good to see me (Plasma) back on my screen. It’s also so good to see Mirage!!! I missed my baby.



So this crown is either Morphine, Mhi’ya or Mirage’s, right? Don’t play with those M girls.



Oh they’ve got this big ass stage for these lipsync battles! Love!



The top three are there too; this must be such a fun episode for them. Just vibes and a spot in the top three. I have to say that I’m not entirely in love with Plane’s googly eyes look.

MEGAMI getting ready to prove everyone wrong lipsync after lipsync this episode #DragRace pic.twitter.com/baarX9oi1X — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) April 13, 2024

Ru’s left tit looks like a loofah.



So it’s a ‘Name gets picked, who picks their opponent’ then ‘opponent picks the song’ type of setup. Dawn picks her bestie, Amanda, which is a surprise, but I’m convinced that she did so because she knew she wasn’t going to win and just wanted Amanda to go further. Lol.



Plane is so rotted that she can’t admit that Amanda is literally p**sing all over that stage without adding something shady. I live.



Amanda advances; I am not shocked. Dawn, can’t wait to see your finale look!



Q’s name gets picked next, and she picks Megami, who everyone is saying is the weakest lipsyncer? Which I feel is actually not the truth, Ellen.



Also, what the f**k is Q wearing? Bestie looks like she fell in the arts and crafts bin.



Megami decimates the lipsync, and Q looks stiffer than Loosey Laduca performing ‘Let Loose’.



Morphine picks Geneva, who picks an Ava Max song, and this lipsync for me is giving: Let’s give them a show, regardless of who wins.



I’ve been saying this all season, but Morphine is my mother, my wife, my president, my child and my winner. She’s such a good performer. Her wig do be slipping though.



Did Geneva just do a death drop or did she just fall over? Either way, she loses with grace to send Morphine through to the next round.

Plane Jane couldn't even give a compliment without being rotted 💀💀💀 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/eDYLeMI3Qt — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) April 13, 2024

This had to be one of the best if not THE best lip sync of the night! Mirage and Morphine the queens that you are!!! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/7AhLTDOfM2 — Calebby 🏳️‍⚧️ (@calebxamuro) April 13, 2024

Mirage better get her rudemption, I swear. She picks Hershii and they lipsync to Alone 2.0 by Nicki Minaj and Kim Petras. Oh, we were so robbed of seeing Mirage all season long. That split was powerful. Mirage’s tinsel hair is c**t. She wins! Hershii is so gracious in defeat.



Plasma, Mhi’ya and Xunami all lipsync, with Mhi’ya ending up choosing the song. I can’t exactly see Mhi’ya and Plasma having the same repertoire, so that could be a slight issue for broadway baby.



Wait… why is Plasma turning it? Obviously the win is going to go to Mhi’ya, but I feel like it shouldn’t? Mhi’ya’s doing forward rolls into other contestants, her leotard’s unzipped, she’s jumped over Plasma (jumping over Anetra jumping over Marcia). Mhi’ya wins, as expected.



Round two! Amanda picks Megami, who picks a Cher song, and the latter once again eats! Literally. Ladies, this mandatory meeting is over.



Amanda looks stunning this episode.



Morphine Vs. Mirage? This is the gay superbowl. I’m also obsessed with Morphine’s alleged double strategy; she picks Donna Summer, because a) she knows Mhi’ya doesn’t want to do the only song left and b) she doesn’t want to do a high energy number against Mirage.



They both slay, obviously, but Morphine wins, and I’m so glad that Mirage got her rudemption!



Bruno’s package… I am looking respectfully.

It’s semi-final time, with Megami, Morphine and Mhi’ya. What did I say about those M girls!



Megami picks Mhi’ya for a rematch, which is so c*nty of her, and Morphine automatically advances to the final. Deserved.



Megami in her slutty little wetsuit-Thunderbirds-looking catsuit is more than holding her own! She might even have the edge on Mhi’ya…



She wins! I know Mhi’ya is pressed.



Which means the final is between Morphine and Megami. As phenomenal as Meg has been this episode, I feel like it this crown is Morpherinsta’s to lose.



Oh my god, Megami is using a hand puppet. And whipping the shortest ponytail you’ve ever seen around. Hilarious.



Despite that, Morphine really is just bulldozing the stage. It’s not a massacre, but it’s definitely like… assault.



Morphine – after not winning a single thing all season – snatches the Queen of She Done Already Done Had Herses, and a nice $50k tip! Deserved.

You may like to watch

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues on Fridays on MTV in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally.