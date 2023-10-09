Hundreds of activists proved yet again that love trumps hate during a counter-protest against a ‘gender-critical’ anti-trans event.

LGBTQ+ supporters gathered on Gower Street in Liverpool on Sunday (8 October) to protest the “Let Women Speak” event hosted by Posie Parker, better known as Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.

The notoriously anti-trans pundit’s long-running campaign has become infamous for its anti-trans rhetoric.

Parker has hosted rallies in Dublin, London, New Zealand, and Australia. Her Australia tour became the subject of national condemnation by the public and politicians after she was joined by marching neo-Nazi groups at at Melbourne event.

Lots of trade unionists, conference delegates and of course local women out in force to #LetWomenSpeak and oppose Possie Parker and the far right.



As always, equality and human rights will always win 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #LetWomenSpeakLiverpool pic.twitter.com/HVfrX6ALdj — PowerPo*f Girl (@Spanish__tom) October 8, 2023

Her events are typically overshadowed and outnumbered by counter-protestors using pro-LGBTQ+ chants to drown out the anti-trans viewpoints commonly expressed by Parker and other ‘gender-critical’ pundits at the rallies.

Liverpool’s event was no different. Activists booed as Parker took to the stage, while others chanted “boring” as she tried to speak.

Parker began the event by laughing at a sign that read “It’s better to have a trans twin than a dead one,” and then chanted to deny non-binary or trans people exist.

The ‘gender-critical’ crowd were also given small lyric sheets with a modified version of The Beatles’ She Loves You about how much the crowd loves Posie Parker, which was reportedly sung as Parker approached the stage.

Speakers also included a member of the Thoughtful Therapists group, which has voiced opposition to a conversion therapy ban, saying it could impact “exploratory therapy” as well.

Other members in attendance included former LBC host, Nick Margerrison, and former 9/11 conspiracy theorist Charles Veitch.

A social media thread from the Trans Safety Network, which detailed the protest as it happened, wrote that the rally was “absolutely dwarfed” by the pro-trans turnout.

Loud chants of “trans is joy” could reportedly be heard as members of the smaller ‘gender-critical’ crowd attempted to chant “let women speak.”

A significant police presence, including police boats stationed in the nearby Salthouse dock, separated the two crowds and reportedly blocked off the counter-protests.

After just over an hour, Parker left the area and the rally officially came to a close with protestors continuing to chant messages of trans joy.

Trans Safety Network writer, Jess O’Thomson, wrote that they believed it would be difficult to paint the rally as “anything other than a miserable failure.”

“She was vastly outnumbered, and far-right supporters have been IDed in attendance,” she wrote. “Not a good look.”

Parker labelled the pro-LGBTQ+ protesters “angry misogynists” in a statement given to PinkNews, and claimed she, and her gender-critical speakers, “defiantly took the microphone to testify a record of their dissent.”

She claims protesters yelled the word “Nazi” at a Jewish women speaking about the escalating warfare between Israel and Palestine.

“We will continue to Let Women Speak throughout the UK and the rest of the world, the protesters will not stop us,” she added.