Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug is a self-described “Ouija-pop” singer; people are now speculating that they’re trying to “hex” viewers – or possibly just an individual – with their catchy entry “Doomsday Blue”.

After winning Ireland’s national selection contest, Eurosong, in January with their genre-defying tune, the singer-songwriter became the first non-binary artist to represent the country at the contest. Last night, Bambie Thug smashed it out of the park in the semis and officially qualified for the Eurovision grand final.

They subsequently claimed that the European Broadcasting Union made them remove messages in solidarity with Palestine shortly before their semi-final performance.

Bambie Thug’s music has been inspired by various subjects, including witchcraft, and drug addiction. A “hex” is another word for a magic curse: an evil spell that brings bad luck and trouble, in other words.

This – combined with the fact that Bambie Thug is non-binary, led president of the far-right Irish Freedom Party Hermann Kelly to complain, tweeting: “Bambie Thug must be the biggest turkey since Dustin the Turkey. Seems celebrating satanism and ‘non-binary’ Woke nonsense is the fashion of the Irish Establishment”.

A petition was then launched demanding that Bambie Thug be disqualified from Eurovision. In response, they released a statement that said: “If you don’t want to be part of the Haus Of Thug you are not obligated to come on this journey with me… don’t waste your life hung up [on] hate.”

Irish singer-songwriter Bambie Ray Robinson, aka Bambie Thug representing Ireland with the song “Doomsday blue”, performs on stage during the first rehearsal for the first semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, (Getty)

The subject of hexes in Bambie Thug’s Eurovision song came up on Reddit recently, with one user writing: “I recently came across a comment where the commenter said when they listened to ‘Doomsday Blue’, they knew Bambie Thug placed a hex in the lyrics.

“When I looked at Bambie Thug’s Wikipedia article, it did mention that numerous spells and hexes are included in various songs they have created.

“So it got me curious and thinking what the Eurovision fans’ (those who are spiritual and/or religious and those who aren’t) opinions on this? If there has been a hex or a spell placed on the song does it change anyone’s thoughts and feelings on it? How do you feel about a hex or spell… being placed on the song?”

The commenters didn’t seem too phased about the alleged “hex”, with one writing: “I’d feel honoured to be hexed by Bambie.”

Another quipped: “It damn well better have a spell in it or I’ve been sacrificing all these children for nothing.”

A third said: “I’m someone who happens to know a s**t ton of witches and occasionally dabbles with them (I don’t believe in magic but rituals are fun and I’ve learned a ton by osmosis). If there’s a hex in the song, it will be targeting one single person who probably isn’t you.”

Funnily enough, “Doomsday Blue” actually starts with a Harry Potter quote: “Avada Kedavra, I speak to destroy.” Avada Kedavra was the so-called “killing curse” in JK Rowling’s series of fantasy novels.

As Bambie Thug is non-binary, and Harry Potter author JK Rowling is famously outspoken about trans and non-binary rights, often criticising gender-neutral language and advocating for cisgender-women-only spaces, it’s certainly an interesting choice of opening line.

“Doomsday Blue” lyrics

The song starts: “Avada Kedavra, I speak to destroy / The feelings I have, I cannot avoid / Through twisted tongues, a hex deployed on you / That all the pretties in your bed / Escape your hands and make you sad

/ And all the things you wish you had you’d lose.”

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11 May.