A Harry Potter star is set to play Alexander Skarsgård’s “submissive” in an upcoming kinky queer biker movie, and we’re so ready.

Harry Melling, known for playing Dudley Dursley in five of the films in the Wizarding World franchise during his youth, is set to lead the new movie Pillion alongside the Succession star.

The upcoming movie from Melling and Skarsgård is described as a “fun and filthy romance with heart”. As per Variety, the movie “follows Colin (Melling), a weedy wallflower letting life pass him by. That is until Ray (Skarsgård), the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club, takes him on as his submissive.

The film’s synopsis continues: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way. But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

The film is set to start filming in the UK this summer, with Wren Boys director Harry Lighton heading up the film. Working from his own script, inspired by Adam Mars-Jones’ 2019 novel Box Hill, the film will mark Lighton’s directorial debut.

The movie will be launched by Element Pictures, with the film production company’s Emma Norton saying of the piece: “Everyone at Element is so excited to help Harry Lighton bring Pillion to life.

“Harry is a filmmaker who is drawn to risk and fascinated by the potential to find surprising complexity in everyday life. We love this about him and believe that Pillion is the perfect expression of his talent, bravery and ambition.”

Pillion does not yet have a release date, but we’ll be sure to update you when it does.