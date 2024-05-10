The Eurovision 2024 Grand Final is a mere 24 hours away at the time of writing, and everyone is keen to know who exactly the opening and interval acts will be this year. Spoiler alert: one is reigning champion Loreen!

Firstly, it might be nice to acknowledge the opening and interval that have already come and gone in the competition, as we’ve already enjoyed fantastic additional performances in the two semi-finals – and these bonus acts are definitely the cherry on top of this year’s fabulous song contest entrants.

They also give us all a nostalgic opportunity to relive the glory of Eurovisions that have been and gone, with former winners often coming back to reprise or remix their most famous songs.

Opening and interval acts for semi-final one

The first semi-final launched with a rousing performance of “United By Music”, performed by Eleni Foureira, Eric Saade and Chanel. United By Music is the official slogan of Eurovision 2024.

According to the official Eurovision website, the song is intended to share “the message that you don’t have to actually win the Contest to be a winner at Eurovision. These three artists earned hordes of new fans with their Eurovision performances, and have gone on to release a multitude of huge hits between them since.”

Eleni Foureira was a runner-up at the Eurovision 2018 with her song Fuego. Eurovision’s website says: “Eleni gave Cyprus its best result to date and its highest points tally too, with an incredible 436 points to earn that second-place finish.”

Eric Saade took part in Eurovision 2011 as Sweden’s entry. He helped Sweden reach third place in the competition that year. The Eurovision website says: “Eric’s third-place finish remains in the Top 5 of (Sweden’s) league table of results over the past two decades.”

Chanel is a Spanish Eurovision act, who also took her country to a third place finish: in 2022. Her song “SloMo” gave Spain its highest score of all time: 459 points.

Benjamin Ingrosso then performed a medley of his songs in the interval, followed by former Eurovision winner, Ireland’s Johnny Logan.

Benjamin Ingrosso is a Swedish singer-songwriter who represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, with the song “Dance You Off”. He placed seventh in the final, receiving the maximum 12 points from the juries of eight countries.

Johnny Logan, whose real name is Seán Patrick Michael Sherrard, is an Australian-born Irish singer, songwriter and musician who was the first to ever win Eurovision as a lead singer twice: in 1980 and then 1987. He performed Loreen’s winning Eurovision Song Contest track “Euphoria” on stage to mark the 2024 competition.

Opening and interval acts for semi-final two

The second semi-final saw stars take place in the “World’s Biggest Sing-Along”, led by Charlotte Perelli, Helena Paparizou and Sertab Erener

Charlotte Perelli is a hugely popular Swedish singer and television host. She won the 1999 Melodifestivalen and subsequently that year’s Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Take Me to Your Heaven”.

Helena Paparizou was born and raised in Sweden to Greek parents, and was part of Eurodance duo Antique, who participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 2001.

Sertab Erener won the Eurovision Song Contest 2003 with the song “Everyway That I Can”, which was Turkey’s first-ever victory in the competition.

Host Petra Mede also delighted the crowd with a very relatable song called “We Just Love Eurovision Too Much”. Same, Petra, Same.

Who will be the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final opening and interval acts?

Excitingly, we know that two-time Eurovision winner and Swedish pop legend Loreen will be returning to delight fans once more, though it’s not clear exactly when she’ll appear on stage. Will she be one of the interval acts, or the opening act? Either way, it will be amazing to see her perform again.

The bisexual icon became the second contestant to ever win Eurovision twice with her victory last year, after Johnny Logan, and was the first ever woman to do so.

Loreen first won Eurovision in 2012, with the absolute banger that was “Euphoria”, she won again in 2023 with the equally addictive bop “Tattoo.”

Loreen has applauded Johnny Logan for singing her winning Eurovision Song Contest track “Euphoria” on stage in the semi-final, saying that she would love to duet with him.

She also praised UK entrant Olly Alexander, saying: “I guess that Olly, I like what he visually created. It’s a well thought through performance with all these changes that it’s obviously there’s a narrative, there’s something he’s trying to say. I love that.”

Other Grand Final interval and opening acts are yet to be confirmed, but we’re certainly gagged, gooped and – yes – gobsmacked to have another chance to watch Loreen take to the Eurovision stage. She’s reportedly planning to perform a blend of her new single “Forever” as well as “Tattoo” – we can’t wait.

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.