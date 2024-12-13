Google has released a new Christmas ad and right-wingers are very angry about it, deeming it “woke” and “transgender”, just because it stars an LGBTQ+ person.

The new ad is promoting Google Shopping and features non-binary influencer Cyrus Veyssi, showing them searching for skincare products while wearing feminine clothing and discussing solutions for dry skin.

In the advert, Veyssi is seen saying: “This winter dryness is not it, especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off, thankfully I know just the thing.”

Veyssi then uses Google Shopping to look for some skincare products, and after finding one, goes on to say: “Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone, no wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me.”

Sharing the advert on their Instagram page, Veyssi wrote: “The winter uglies are officially cancelled. Thanks to Google’s Nearby filter, I’m ready to pull off all my holiday looks.”

The ad quickly came under fire on social media, with right-wing people labelling it as “woke”.

Oli London, now a conservative commentator, said: “Google launches WOKE Christmas campaign featuring man wearing women’s clothing complaining about his skin.”

Others followed up with similar comments.

“I’m so sick and tired of woke groups and companies pushing this disgusting degeneracy and mental illness,” one said.

Another said: “Ridiculous Google – not only is this offensive, but it also causes me to not support anything associated with Google. Why would you purposely Bud Light yourself?”

A third said that the ad was degrading to (cisgender) women: “Oh, look: Google paid for men to objectify, fetishize & demean women! Is owning women as chattels coming back in soon, too?”

Some called for a boycott of Google, asking people to “stop supporting companies that push degeneracy and perversion on the public”, adding that the tech giant is “out of touch” and have not “read the room”.

However, Google released a statement defending the advert – and backing Cyrus Veyssi.

The tech giant said: “Everyone likes to find a good deal and save money. That’s why we’re promoting Google Shopping as the best way to do that. To put it in perspective, this was a single sponsored Instagram post, representing a fraction of a percent of a much wider Google Shopping campaign.”

Veyssi is a popular influencer with over 580,000 Instagram followers and 600,000 TikTok followers, and is currently co-hosting the Amazon Prime talk show Influenced.