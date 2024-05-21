Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes blames gay porn livestream clip on hack

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes’ livestream has played gay porn to thousands of his supporters.

The explicit clip was played out as the pundit, who is known for making antisemitic and homophobic remarks and is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a “white supremacist leader”, ended an episode of his commentary show, America First, on Friday (17 May).

After Fuentes had closed the stream, more than 3,300 viewers were presented with a brief clip of gay porn, which was quickly halted too.

Supports of Fuentes expressed shock in the livestream’s chat room, with some telling the right-wing pundit to “turn that s**t off”.

Fuentes blamed the incident on a hacker “claiming to be IDF Unit 8200” – an intelligence-gathering branch of the Israeli Defence Forces.

Fuentes claimed that given that the pornography did not also appear on his Rumble page, it could not have been him streaming it.

Nick Fuentes became prominent in right-wing politics in 2017. (Getty)

Disgraced former Republican congressman George Santos, who is a long-time critic of Fuentes, joked: “Nick Fuentes streamed gay porn last night on his show.

“Now the ‘gaypers’ are claiming it was a Mossad [the Israeli intelligence service] hack. For the love of God, just accept your ‘zaddy’ Fuentes is a homo.”

The term gaypers appears to be a pun on the term groypers, or “groyper army”: a term used to describe Fuentes’ conservative followers.

Who is Nick Fuentes?

Fuentes first came to prominence in the neo-Nazi sphere in early 2017 after he began his show America First. His platform focuses primarily on what he describes as a “white genocide” while sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories and denying the Holocaust.

He toured with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in 2022, round the time the rapper allegedly called Adolf Hitler “great” and “an innovator.”

A lawsuit filed by a former employee claimed that Ye made several homophobic remarks at the time, including allegedly saying: “Yeah, I am going for the gays. First the Jews, then the gays.”

Fuentes’ antisemitic views have seemingly become too much even for some other right-wing pundits, including the highly controversial Alex Jones who, after Ye and Fuentes joined him on his InfoWars show, was forced to reiterate that the Nazis were not good people.