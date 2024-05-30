Ugg releases colourful and unique Pride collection for 2024

Ugg has unveiled its colourful and unique Pride collection for 2024.

For this year’s Pride range, Ugg has teamed up with author and comedian ALOK to co-design the bold, gender neutral footwear and apparel.

The Ugg Pride collection is now available to shop at ugg.com and ugg.com/uk.

The ‘Feel Seen. Feel Heard’ Pride range from Ugg features the URSeen Platforms, which are available in two bold colourways.

ALOK designed the shoes with “the spectrum and fluidity of Queerness in mind”, and they’re available in green alongside yellow and blue stripes or pink with orange stripes.

The Uggs are completed with striking platform heels which command “the right to take up space”. Plus two Kids Tazz versions of the shoes are available to buy.

The collection also features the faux fur, asymmetrical URSeen Dress in matching colourways, alongside an UGG logo metal charm pin.

“Our culture tells us that bodycon dresses are only for one kind of body type. I wanted to push back against that”, said ALOK of the URSeen Dress.

In a campaign clip for the collection, ALOK said: “We live in a world that often has taught us that we can only belong if we minimize ourselves. But I love being queer. I love having a body. I love being alive. You get to be different but you still get to belong.”

“My hope is that pride can be experienced by everyone, everywhere, every day,” they added.

Alongside the release of the collection, Ugg said: “This year, we are celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride at all its intersections.”

The brand has confirmed partnerships with national support line, Switchboard LGBT+ and east London LGBTQ+ bar, The Divine.

Plus they’ll also highlight LGBTQ+ artists, beginning with drag-pop artist Lynks, to share their experiences of pride on the Ugg social media channels

You can now shop the Ugg Pride collection for 2024 via ugg.com and ugg.com/uk.