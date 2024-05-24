Hollister releases the 2024 edition of its Pride collection

Hollister has released the 2024 edition of its Pride Month collection alongside support for GLSEN.

The brand has dropped the ‘Unapologetically You’ campaign, featuring inclusive t-shirts and shirts to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2024 Hollister Pride collection is now available to shop at hollisterco.com and hollisterco.com/uk.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Hollister said: “An inclusive Pride collection that celebrates all of the things that make you, you.”

The range features two gender inclusive tees, one is embellished with a heart graphic, while the other features ‘love you’ embroidery across the front in rainbow colours.

The Hollister Pride collection features t-shirts and shirts. (hollisterco.com)

There’s also two short-sleeved shirts including a knitted blue design and a white shirt with embroidered rainbow flowers that are both Pride festival-ready.

Finishing up the Hollister Pride range for 2024 is a crochet-style tube top, also available in rainbow colours and sizes XXS to XXL.

Beyond the clothes, Hollister has announced that it will share stories that lean into how its customers show up “unapologetically themselves” to everyone through their social channels and in-store.

Plus, alongside the release of the collection, Hollister has also confirmed its ongoing partnership with GLSEN.

The education organisation works to end discrimination, bullying and harassment based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, and to prompt LGBTQ+ cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

Hollister has “pledged to donate $350,000 to the nonprofit this year (plus customer round-up dollars), bringing our cumulative contribution to $5.2 million”.

The collection is priced between $16.95 – $49.95 / £17 – £27 and is available to shop now via hollisterco.com and hollisterco.com/uk.

The Hollister range follows up a number of brands which have released a Pride collection this year, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Converse, Adidas and Levi’s.