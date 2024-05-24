A trailer for HBO series Fantasmas has been released featuring The Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien in red lingerie – and the gays are losing it.

Directed by and starring comedian Julio Torres, Fantasmas is billed as a comedy experience, and boasts one hell of a cast – including, the first trailer has revealed, O’Brien in some particularly slutty striking red lingerie.

The official synopsis of the show doesn’t give much away, simply saying that it “follows Torres on the search for a golden oyster earring, and the people he encounters on the way”.

The trailer has given a sneak peek at some of those people – including icons such as Emma Stone, Steve Buscemi, Julia Fox, Kim Petras, Ziwe, Euphoria‘s Alexa Demie, Fire Island‘s Tomas Matos, SNL‘s Aidy Bryant and Wicked star Bowen Yang.

The tale of a lost golden oyster.



The HBO Original Series #Fantasmas premieres June 7 on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/ZsFcd3TQtv — HBO (@HBO) May 23, 2024

According to X (formerly Twitter), though, the trailer didn’t showcase anyone apart from O’Brien, who shot to fame alongside former Only Fans creator Tyler Posey in Teen Wolf, and appears near the midway mark in a silk red robe, a matching bra, some knickers and suspenders.

You may like to watch

“Don’t know what the hell this is but I’m watching,” one user wrote, echoing our sentiments exactly.

Another replied with a picture of Drag Race superstar Anetra with her legs as open as it’s physically possible for them to be, and a third added: “Save me, Dylan O’Brien in red lingerie.”

And another obvious fan clocked into horny jail, writing: “My bad didn’t mean to moan that loud.”

DYLAN O’BRIEN WHAT I DON'T THINK I FEEL GOOD pic.twitter.com/4XPH1EgOIS — Chiara⸆⸉ (@sheschiara_) May 23, 2024

i’m crying like this is insane i didn’t even think we’d get dylan o’brien in lingerie IM SINDJDNFKEJTKSJFNDJDN IM FROYJING AT THE MOUJTH pic.twitter.com/MS5dsO7Osx — ً leigh⁷ ᥫ᭡ (@jmncisms) May 23, 2024

Till the bed is DUST — imani 2.0 (@mafiapositions) May 23, 2024

Someone else went with: “I need to be alone in a room with him,” and another said: “Woof, woof, woof need it” under a picture of the moment.

A full synopsis for Fantasmas reads: “A fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.

“A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, FANTASMAS weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.”

Fantasmas will premiere at the ATX Television Festival on 30 May, and presumably be available on Max (HBO’s streaming service) shortly after.