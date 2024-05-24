Hundreds attend funeral of Brighton drag legend Miss Jason

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Brighton “master of drag” Miss Jason, who devoted more than three decades to her art form.

Jason Sutton, who performed as Miss Jason for 32 years, died on 22 April, aged 56, following an illness.

Mourners gathered in Brighton on Thursday (23 May) to say goodbye to the local drag star, who also performed as a pantomime dame. The service was live streamed on Facebook, before a wake was held at LGBTQ+ nightclub Legends.

Earlier, four black horses pulled the hearse along St James’s Street in Kemptown and were met with applause, marking Miss Jason’s impact on the community.

In a tribute on Facebook, Legends described Miss Jason as “a beacon of brilliance in the Brighton LGBTQ+ community” and a “master of drag”.

Brightons showing it’s ❤️ for Jason Sutton ‘Miss Jason’ pic.twitter.com/6QgULAJJ5G — eddie mitchell (@brightonsnapper) May 23, 2024

The post went on to say: “His unmatched wit and comedic timing made him a legend of the scene, loved by everyone who witnessed his artistry both in and out of drag.”

One person wrote in the comments: “You were one of the best, unique, cheeky, but hilarious. From The Windsor Castle to Brighton thx for all your performances.”

‘You will always be a beautiful light’

Another comment read: “Still so hard to believe. Thank you for the laughter and the friendship. You will always be a beautiful light.”

David Hill, a long-time friend of the star, told the BBC Jason was “hilariously funny and engaging” on stage, and off stage was a “joyous, humble, kind and gorgeous human being”.

Dave Lyn, who performed alongside Miss Jason for more than a decade, said: “When you went to see him, you felt his joy and love for his work. And you’d wait for him afterwards, as he was even funnier.”