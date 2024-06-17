Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren are gearing up to appear on Broadway in The Last Five Years.

The Jason Robert Brown musical tells the story of the rise and fall of a romantic relationship and was first produced by Ariana Grande’s “Jason’s Song (Gave It Away)” writer in 2001 at Chicago’s Northlight Theatre.

The Last Five Years later transpired into an Off-Broadway show and famously inspired the 2014 musical/comedy film of the same name. The film starred Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan as married, and eventually divorced, couple Cathy Hiatt and Jamie Wellerstein.

But the musical is set to undergo a Broadway revival with an all-star cast, with the “Jealous” hitmaker portraying author Jamie and Tony award-winner Warren as aspiring actress Cathy. Jonas and Warren announced their involvement in the musical at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Whilst Jonas’ acting accolades go back to his Disney days, particularly in the Demi Lovato-fronted Camp Rock series and Hannah Montana appearances with his fellow Jonas Brothers bandmates, he is no stranger to the stage.

He appeared in the 2012 revival of the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, as well as a 2023 Jonas Brothers residency on Broadway.

Meanwhile, Warren achieved a Tony for her performance as LGBTQ+ icon Tina Tuner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as receiving a nod for a Tony for her supporting role in Shuffle Along. She first made her Broadway debut in the 2012 musical Bring It On.

Brown wrote the music, lyrics and book for The Last Five Years, and is also behind works including Parade and The Bridges of Madison County. The two-person musical is set to be directed by Whitney White.

The Last Five Years is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025.