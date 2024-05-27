London Grammar announce European arena tour dates for 2024

London Grammar have announced details of a 2024 European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed a run of arena shows set to take place this October and November in support of their new album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 31 May via ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.de.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour, the group said: “We’re finally hitting the road again! Europe, we can’t wait to come and play for you.”

We're finally hitting the road again! Europe, we can't wait to come and play for you 🤩 🙌 (UK – hold tight.. we haven't forgotten about you!)

Tickets on sale Friday, 31st May, 10am CEST. Pre-sale for everyone who pre-ordered our album on Thursday, 30th May, 10am CEST – more soon pic.twitter.com/nkzDl8bhNs — London Grammar (@londongrammar) May 27, 2024

They also confirmed more dates will be coming soon, posting on social media that UK fans should “hold tight.. we haven’t forgotten about you!”.

The European leg of the tour will begin in Paris on 31 October and head to the likes of Brussels, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Berlin in November.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, The Greatest Love.

The LP is due for release in September and marks their first album in three years following up Californian Soil, which became their second UK number one album.

Thank you for all of your lovely messages about 'Kind Of Man’, we appreciate all of your support 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SMF3F8fawK — London Grammar (@londongrammar) May 24, 2024

The album features singles “House” and Kind of Man”, with lead singer Hannah Reid telling Dork Magazine: “‘Kind of Man’ is about watching somebody descend into the sort of glamour and slight corruption of Hollywood.

“The song is obviously about misogyny but it’s about sexism in a tongue in cheek way. That’s kind of what I love about the song. I didn’t want it to be melancholic in any way. So, yeah it’s quite an upbeat way of saying that.”

Ahead of London Grammar tickets going on sale, you can find out their tour schedule and presale details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am CEST on 31 May via ticketmaster.fr / ticketmaster.be / ticketmaster.nl / ticketmaster.de.

Fans who pre-ordered the group’s album from the official store will get access to a presale from 10am on 30 May. You’ll be emailed details on how to access this ahead of the presale taking place.

You can check out London Grammar’s full tour schedule so far below.