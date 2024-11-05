Noah Kahan ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show.

Noah Kahan ticket prices have been revealed for his headline show at BST Hyde Park.

The singer-songwriter will perform his biggest ever UK show as part of the London festival on 4 July.

It’s also been confirmed that he’ll be joined by special guest Gracie Abrams and more support acts, who will be announced in the coming months.

Fans can expect to hear material from his breakout album Stick Season, which features the title track, “Homesick” and “Everywhere, Everything”.

He recently performed a string of arena shows in the UK in Manchester, London, Newcastle and Birmingham as part of The Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) Tour.

He also joins previously announced headliners including Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman and Jeff Lynne’s ELO who will perform next summer.

Ahead of Noah Kahan tickets going on sale this week you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

What are the Noah Kahan ticket prices for BST Hyde Park?

Following the Amex presale it’s been confirmed that tickets will be priced at the following, with initial launch prices available that will increase to tier two once they’re sold out:

General Admission (tier 2) – £91.25

Primary Entry (launch) – £91.25

Primary Entry (tier 2) – £101.95

Gold Circle (launch) – £133.75

Gold Circle (tier 2) – £154.75

Gold VIP HydeAway (launch) – £144.25

Gold VIP HydeAway (tier 2) – £165.75

Diamond VIP Experience (launch) – £144.25

Diamond VIP Experience (tier 2) – £165.75

VIP Terrace (launch) – £144.25

VIP Terrace (tier 2) – £165.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience (launch) – £300.75

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience (tier 2) – £320.75

Ultimate VIP Terrace (launch) – £300.75

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, 8 November via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales take place this week and you can find out more in our guide on PinkNews.

What’s the lineup?