Stevie Nicks announces BST Hyde Park show: tickets, presale info and dates.

Stevie Nicks is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary artist will headline the festival on 12 July performing to 60,000 fans at the outdoor venue.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 6 March via Ticketmaster.

She said: “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy.

“And to be able to visit and make music … is always a dream come true…”

The full lineup for the day is yet to be revealed, but she joins other headliners including Kings of Leon, Stray Kids, Kylie Minogue and Shania Twain.

Fans can expect to hear material from the singer’s solo back catalogue as well as songs from the iconic Fleetwood Mac.

This includes the likes of “Landslide”, “Rhiannon”, “Gypsy” and “Dreams” as well as “Leather and Lace” and “Edge of Seventeen”.

It will mark her first solo concert in England in seven years, having previously played two nights at Wembley Stadium as part of Fleetwood Mac’s An Evening with Fleetwood Mac in 2019.

You can find out ticket details including presale info for Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale from 10am on 6 March via Ticketmaster.

The first presale kicks off from 10am on 1 March. This is available to American Express cardholders and you can access it via AXS.com. You’ll need to purchase your tickets using your Amex card.

The next presale takes place from 10am on 4 March. This is the BST Hyde Park presale and is available to those signed up to the festival’s mailing list. You can do this at www.bst-hydepark.com.

There’s also a Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale taking place from 10am on 5 March.