Holly Valance is reportedly hosting a Donald Trump fundraising event in London, according to reports.

The former Neighbours star couldn’t be further than the fictional town of Erinsborough with her current political involvement. Reports surfaced that the actor-turned-political-activist is hosting a fundraiser for the former US President, who is currently rallying for a second, non-consecutive presidential term.

The Guardian reports that as of 12 June, the fundraiser has already garnered $2 million in donations.

The “Kiss Kiss” singer met Trump alongside Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in 2022. Farage is expected to attend the event – which includes a reception and dinner with Donald Trump Jr and his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, alongside fellow American Republicans.

Great dinner at Mar-a-Lago! pic.twitter.com/Qq58xMd1IG — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 8, 2022

Trump, however, is not expected to attend due to pre-scheduled events on the US presidential campaign trail.

The outlet reports that the event is set to take place in Chelsea or Knightsbridge, London, with around 100 attendees.

Invites include a Trump logo and lists the ways attendees can donate. “Host committee” costs an eye-watering $100,000 a couple, with “dinner” $50,000. Meanwhile, a photo opportunity costs $25,000, with simple attendance costing $10,000.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Holly Valance for a comment on the matter.

Valance and her husband Nick Candy have been publicly linked to Trump and Farage since at least April 2022. At the time, Farage shared an image on Twitter of the four attending dinner at the former president’s Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Valance attended the Popular Conservatism movement launch event earlier this year, which was founded by former prime minister Liz Truss.

She told GB News at the time: “I would say that everyone starts as a lefty and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home, and then realise what c**p ideas they all are, and then you go to the right.”