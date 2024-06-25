Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, the former leader of anti-immigration group the English Defence League, has been arrested in Canada after giving a “freedom of speech” podcast talk.

The anti-Islam campaigner, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was handcuffed by officers in Calgary on suspicion on an immigration offence.

Tommy Robinson was held and released on Monday (24 June). He has been ordered to stay in the country and surrender his passport.

He was reinstated to X/Twitter last year, following breaches of its “hateful conduct policy”, and took to the platform following his arrest to write: “OK, I’m free, we’ll sort of. None of this makes sense, I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city. These conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts. I’m not even allowed to travel home.”

I’ve lived in Calgary my whole life, always been the right wing city in Canada but it’s been targeted for takeover by globalists, to stamp out any right wing resistance coalescing.



This is likely the federal government targeting you because they have introduced draconian “hate… — Rob Hughes (@robhughesyyc) June 25, 2024

A video of his arrest in Canada showed Tommy Robinson asking officers for the reason he was being detained, and was told it was under an “outstanding immigration warrant”.

He laughs at the camera, adding: “This is absolutely insane. Get me a lawyer.”

You may like to watch

https://t.co/nAakQoCiLk



Wake up Canadians 🇨🇦

The police are now being used directly as political agents of the state



I don't know who ordered this but it's not acceptable



You idiot lefties might be pleased about this in this situation



But don't be thinking that once… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 25, 2024

Robinson has been in the country to give podcast talks to right-wing media website Rebel News about “freedom of speech” and his battles with the British police.

Ezra Levant, the co-founder of Rebel News, took to X to launch a crowd-funder to pay for the “best lawyer” to represent Robinson.

This is utterly ridiculous. — Denham (@Denham0001) June 25, 2024

Robinson is still seen by many as the de facto leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL). He is a former member of the British National Party and other far right groups.