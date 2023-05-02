RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Alyssa Edwards will be hoping to tongue pop her way to the top of reality TV series The GOAT, where she’ll be battling to be named the “greatest reality contestant of all time”.

The Drag Race All Stars 2 fifth alternate will be back, back, back again on our TV screens in the very near future, as she has been cast as a contestant on Amazon Freevee’s new series.

According to Variety, the lip sync assassin will join 14 other former reality TV contestants, including Big Brother’s Da’Vonne Rogers, 90 Day Fiance’s Paola Mayfield and Love is Blind’s Lauren Speed-Hamilton, to compete in a series of mental and physical challenges while staying at the ‘GOAT Manor’.

ALYSSA EDWARDS IS GONNA BE ON OUR TV SCREENS AGAIN SOON YESSS!!! pic.twitter.com/NYTLYeC74u — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) May 1, 2023

American comedian Daniel Tosh will host the upcoming series, which is said to be in the production stages.

Whoever ends up victorious on The GOAT will win a cash prize, and as anyone who has watched Drag Race knows, it’s about time Alyssa Edwards secured the bag.

Reacting to her casting announcement, Alyssa shared on Instagram: “Grab your roses, tiki torches, dancing shoes, passports, wigs, and whisks, and ready your game face because the search for the ‘greatest reality show contestant’ of all time is on and folks, mama is ready to slay.”

ALYSSA MOTHER WE WILL BE ROOTING FOR HER https://t.co/7wBYxeU0Af — jarg (@notjarg) May 1, 2023

ALYSSA EDWARDS, YOU WILL FOREVER BE FAMOUS! https://t.co/y5GRWIOgd8 — AudioBritneyBeats 🇨🇦🌹🚀 (@AudioBritney) May 1, 2023

Considering Alyssa’s inability to make bad TV, from her gagworthy wars with fellow Drag Race contestants Coco Montrese and Phi Phi O’Hara, to her hilarious running commentaries during the show’s talking heads segments, fans are very excited to see her back in the world of reality TV.

This time, fans are absolutely certain that the drag legend will finally bag herself a crown.

“These poor people don’t stand a chance darling,” one person wrote in response to Alyssa’s Instagram announcement.

“Yassss! I cannot wait to watch this. The grand dame for the win!,” shared another.

And if she doesn’t win? Well, it’s Rigga Morris.