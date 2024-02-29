All Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel has revealed why she didn’t return for the first all-winners edition of the show, All Stars 7 – where, making Drag Race history, the entire cast was made up of winners of previous seasons of the All Stars version of the show.

The line-up included All Stars 4 ‘twinners’ Trinity the Tuck and Monét X Change, as well as season three victor Raja and eventual Queen of All Queens, Jinkx Monsoon.

But, as some viewers pointed out, there were a few notable absentees.

Fan-favourites such as season six’s Bianca Del Rio, All Stars 2‘s Alaska Thunderf**k and season eight’s Bob the Drag Queen either turned down the offer or weren’t contacted – and Trixie, who was first seen in season seven, falls into the first camp.

In a video posted to her two million YouTube subscribers, titled Trixie Answers the Internet’s Most Googled Questions, she said: “They did ask me to do all winners. But I said: ‘Absolutely f**king not’.

“You should never say ‘no’ without a number. I should have been like: ‘Yeah, I’ll do it, but I want half a million dollars’. I don’t know why I didn’t go crazy.”

The owner of Trixie Cosmetics went on to say: “I said ‘no’ because it’s just not for me. Drag Race is really hard and I don’t miss being on it.”

Trixie previously told PinkNews that she had asked to be invited back, but she was simply too busy when the opportunity actually arose.

While she still enjoys hosting The Pit Stop – Drag Race‘s official recap show, for which she returned in season 16 – the experience reminded her of how “f**king wild” Drag Race audiences are.

“It’s nice to be in Trixie World. Everyone who watches me and Katya is nice and funny and stupid, but Drag Race is so big and has such a big reach, those fans are scary sometimes.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 continues on Friday on MTV in the US and on Saturday on WOW Presents Plus internationally.