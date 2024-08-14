TikTok star Noah Beck has sent fans into a frenzy with a new Cosmopolitan cover shoot that sees him pose in his underwear on top of the Empire State Building.

Heartthrob, influencer and perpetually topless hunk Noah Beck has participated in a thirsty, oiled up photoshoot with Cosmopolitan to promote his new intimates brand, IPHIS. And who better to promote underwear than the king of thirst traps?

Speaking to the publication, the TikTok star opened up about the dream model he’d want to represent his brand, Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein campaign and the craziest DMs he’s ever received.

On the former, Beck went with fellow often-viral model and trans icon Alex Consani, saying: “She’s having her moment and I love her. Shout-out, Alex! I think it would be so much fun to shoot with her.”

Speaking about thirst-trap inspiration as well, he paid his respects to The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White’s also-viral CK campaign.

“I mean, I can’t argue with Jeremy Allen White. I think a lot of it comes down to timing, and that’s why his was perfect. He was in the best shape of his life for Iron Claw, so I feel like it’s about the momentum and where you’re at.,” he explained.

You may like to watch

“You don’t have to get in the best shape of your life and film a hit movie to make a thirst trap. I want to say it’s about good lighting but that’s so annoyingly cliché. Just don’t try too hard.”

Beck also added that his DMs – direct messages – are wild, including some that simply say: “I’ll sign an NDA.”

While that’s all well and good, Beck’s fans have reacted to the cover spread with all the grace and decorum of – to quote a British TV classic – a reversing dump truck.

“Thanks cosmo we all say in unison,” one user wrote on Beck’s Instagram, with another commenting: “So this was the cause of my apartment fire last night.”

Beck also was referred to as “Noah of Finland”, invoking the spirit of legendary queer erotic artist Tom of Finland.

Over on X, most of the comments aren’t worth repeating for fear of our screens cracking at how explicit they are, including one that lists 16 sex positions that spring to mind after seeing the pictures.

“Bottoms don’t act too crazy,” another fan wrote (failed), and a third – none other than Kerri Colby of RuPaul’s Drag Race added: “I mean-well yes!!”

Beck’s gender-neutral intimates brand IPHIS is available now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.