GOT7’s Mark Tuan is the latest celebrity to strip things down in the name of a Calvin Klein advert, and fans are seriously thirsty.

The K-Pop star teamed up with the iconic brand for a campaign which sees him wearing nothing but Calvin Kleins.

The singer-come-rapper took to Instagram on 14 March to debut his shirtless looks, captioning the photos: “In my Calvins.”

The pictures feature the “Fallin'” hitmaker stripped down into his classic Calvin boxers and a black vest, before taking the top off too. And it’s safe to say that the internet is collectively thirsting over Tuan.

“JESUS MARK TUAN,” said one fan, while another said, “I put everything down for this. Too hot.”

“It’s dinner already?”, quipped a third fan, while another onlooker wrote: “HOW SEXY CAN THIS MAN BE?!?!?!”

The performer joins a slew of K-Pop stars representing the brand, including BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, as well as celebrities Jeremy Allen White and FKA twigs who also wore their Calvins for an ad campaign, with the latter advert being subjected to a ban.

The singer hit back over “double standards” after her Calvin Klein advert was banned for purportedly presenting her as a “stereotypical sexual object”. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned a Calvin Klien advert featuring FKA twigs for “objectifying women”.

Released last April, the poster shows FKA twigs wearing a denim shirt over one shoulder, revealing half her body but covering her breast and half of her bum. Text above the image read “Calvins or nothing”.

After receiving just two complaints, stating the promotional images were “overly sexualised” and offensive, the ASA ruled that the image “placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised”.

However, after continued backlash over the ban, the ban was partially lifted. In a statement, the agency said it had reversed its original decision on the advert following a review, which determined that the image is not sexually explicit.

However, the advert’s ban remains in place for displays which children might see.