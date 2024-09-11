Broadway legend and Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone has refused to apologise to Queen of Pop Madonna for comments she made about her acting skills – and fans believe Madonna may has slyly responded.

Speaking to TV host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2017, three-time Tony Award winner LuPone was asked a question about her role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, Evita.

She played activist Eva Perón in the hit stage show between 1979 and 1981, with Madonna notably playing the politician too, in the 1996 film of the same name.

A caller asked LuPone whether she and Madonna ever had a conversation about their two “iconic” performances in the role.

LuPone admitted that they hadn’t spoken, and that the only thing Madge had ever said to her was: “I’m taller than you.”

You may like to watch

In a brutal takedown, when asked by Cohen for her thoughts on the “Vogue” singer’s performance in the role, LuPone began with a stutter.

Then, not mincing her words, she said: “I thought it was a piece of sh*t. Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage.” Ouch.

Adding a plaster to the bullet wound, LuPone then added: “She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress.”

Now, seven years on, the Gypsy star was asked whether she would apologise to Madonna for the comments.

patti lupone eating a death wing instead of apologizing to madonna 😭 pic.twitter.com/HTDoD8DOAD — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) September 10, 2024

She was teamed up with her Agatha All Along co-star Aubrey Plaza for a game of Hot Ones Versus, where two celebrities are paired up and have to either answer questions truthfully, or take a forfeit by guzzling on a scorching hot chicken wing.

Reading a card, Plaza asked whether LuPone whether she would “look into the camera and apologise to the pop icon” for calling her a “movie killer”. If she refused, she had to eat a “death wing”.

Not one to back down, LuPone hilariously grabbed the death wing, stared the camera down, and took a huge bite.

“F**kin’ knew it. I’m in love with you,” Plaza laughed, as LuPone threw the chicken bone at the camera and finished her mouthful.

Mere hours after the Hot Ones Versus clip went live on YouTube, Madonna posted a cryptic TikTok video of her in the back of a car, with the song “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” by rapper BIA overlaid.

The bars of the rap are: “I don’t hang with jealous b*tches, that’s a weak disease, h*e don’t run up. If you broke and in my business, thеn just shut up.”

She captioned the clip with the subtle hashtag, #Mood.

In the comments, fans of the “Hung Up” hitmaker are putting two and two together, with one writing: “Patti is fuming somewhere.”

Patti LuPone will star alongside Plaza, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke, newly out comedian Sasheer Zamata, and WandaVision’s Kathyrn Hahn in Marvel’s new witchy series, Agatha All Along.

LuPone, Plaza, Locke and Zamata will play witches in Agatha Harkness’s (Hahn) newly-formed coven.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will be released on Disney+ on 18 September, with the remaining seven episodes airing through to November.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.