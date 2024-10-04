To mark Black History Month 2024, PinkNews is recommending five documentaries that highlight Black LGBTQ+ stories.

Black History Month is celebrated every October and has been an annual event in the US since the 1920s and in the UK ever since 1987. It provides the opportunity to celebrate, reflect on and understand the impact of Black heritage and culture which has often been overlooked by society.

Paris is Burning (1990)

Filmed over seven years, Paris is Burning follows queer men and trans women of colour who illuminated the ballroom scene with shade, fashion and fierce voguing.

Jennie Livingston’s documentary follows the lives of members of the community, revealing the poverty, racism and homophobia they faced.

It is a must-watch for anyone seeking to understand the origins of modern ballroom culture and the resilience of marginalised communities. It also touches on issues that remain prevalent today.

Paris is Burning highlighted the homophobia members of the community faced. (Paris is Burning)

However, the film isn’t without controversy. Livingston, a white filmmaker, has been accused of voyeurism and of exploiting a community that was both societally and economically underprivileged. After the film grossed almost $4 million (approximately £2.6 million at the time), producers divided $55,000 (£36,500) among 13 participants who had sought a share of the profits.

Livingston has maintained that in subjects in documentaries are not paid, and her own share of the profits was not enough to make her rich.

The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson (2017)

Investigative journalist David France’s documentary follows the mysterious death of trans activist Johnson, whose body was found floating in New York’s Hudson River shortly after a Pride parade in 1992.

The documentary delves into her activism and friendship with fellow activist Sylvia Rivera and their often-unreported roles in the Stonewall riots. They also founded the world’s first transgender organisation, Street Transvestites Action Revolutionaries, in 1970.

Marsha P Johnson co-founded Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries. (Bob Parent/Getty)

The film offers an insight into the intersection of racial and gender struggles within the LGBTQ+ movement, while honouring Johnson’s legacy. As France has said, “Their names should be household words.”

He wanted for the documentary to help people learn about the huge impact women had on the gay and trans communities.

Kiki (2016)

Directed by Sara Jordenö, this is a follow-up to Paris is Burning. The documentary continues the exploration of modern ballroom but focuses on the younger generation.

It highlights young LGBTQ+ Black and Latinx’s battles with homelessness, HIV, and marginalisation, but uplifts the heavy topics by showing how they find a safe gathering space in voguing.

Tongues United (1989)

This poetic documentary, directed by Marlon Riggs, explores what it means to be both Black and gay in the US.

Riggs shares the story of his own youth, addressing racism within the LGBTQ+ community, and homophobia within the Black community.

Tongues United reveals what it’s like to be both Black and gay in the US. (Frameline/Youtube)

Throughout the documentary, which blends spoken word, music and interviews, stereotypes are challenged and the complexity of Black gay identity is celebrated.

Mama Gloria (2020)

Luchina Fisher’s documentary focuses on trans legend Gloria Allenia, who Allen died in June 2022 in her apartment at an LGBTQ+ senior resident home in Chicago, Illinois, at the age of 76.

Mama Gloria lived a long, meaningful, joyous life. (YouTube/People)

The documentary tells Allen’s story, from growing up on Chicago’s South Side in the 50s, through her transition, to becoming an adored elder and advocate in the LGBTQ+ community.

Fisher has previously said that Mama Gloria lived as an “unapologetically proud Black transgender woman” and her life proved that “Black trans women can live long, meaningful and joyous lives when they have the love and support of their families”.

