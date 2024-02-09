Charli XCX fans are hoping for another Addison Rae collaboration

Charli XCX has teased fans with the possibility of yet another Addison Rae music collab, and everyone is here for it.

A new Charli XCX album is imminent, and from the hints she has dropped so far, fans are certain it’s going to be her best work yet.

The Billboard Women In Music honoree and BRIT Award nominee has already shared a preview of the album’s first single ‘Von Dutch’, leaving stans utterly gagged with just a 20-second snippet.

Charli XCX has teased fans with the possibility of yet another Addison Rae music collab. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

With no sign of an album name or release date as of yet, Charli’s fans are analysing every post the “Speed Drive” singer makes to social media in search of clues.

That’s why there was an explosion of excitement on TikTok this week when the pop icon posted a video of her lipsynching to the upcoming ‘Von Dutch’ single with none other than TikTok star Addison Rae.

Charli stans will be well aware that she and Addison have worked together before. In 2023, Rae dropped her highly-anticipated single ‘2 Die 4’, featuring Charli XCX.

The two became fast friends, with Charli telling Vogue last year that she admires the TikTok star as both a person and a music artist.

“She was like no one I’d ever met really. Not jaded. Not faking. Not uncomfortable. Not trying to be anything other than herself,” Charli told the magazine at the time.

The ‘Crash’ singer added: “If I ever get married, I would definitely ask Addison Rae to be my wedding DJ.”

We’ll see if Charli holds true to her word, now that she’s officially engaged to George Daniel of The 1975.

Charli XCX 6 is coming. (Pablo Cuadra/Getty)

While Charli might be enlisting Addison Rae for wedding DJ duties, there is no official confirmation that she has secured an album feature from the He’s All That star.

But fans are already reeling at the idea of another Charli x Addison collab.

“Please tell me AR is on this!!! We need her to give us more music!!” raved one follower in the comments of the TikTok video.

“ANOTHER ADDISON X CHARLI XCX COLLAB??” another hopeful viewer wrote.

“I actually am obsessed with their friendship,” confessed a third.

And a fourth even suggested: “Girl release a whole collab album that would eat.”

Charli XCX’s last single, ‘In The City’, a collaboration with Sam Smith, was met with a mixed response from fans, while her most recent album Crash (2022) was a resounding success.

Later this month, Charli XCX is set to make her grand return to Boiler Room alongside George Daniel, A.G. Cook, and Easyfun. Although the event is just weeks away, further details, including ticket availability, have been kept under wraps for now.