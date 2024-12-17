Former Queer Eye star Bobby Berk has accused streaming service Netflix of trying to “erase” him, after they removed his user icon from the platform.

The ninth season of makeover show Queer Eye dropped last week, with Jeremiah Brent replacing Berk as the team’s design expert.

Although Berk announced in November 2023 that he would be leaving the Emmy-Award-winning programme “with a heavy heart”, his departure was later soured by, among other things, claims from co-host Tan France that the interior designer had been “fired”.

And now that Brent has joined France, Jonathan van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown to form a new Fab Five, the bad blood seems to be lingering.

A now-deleted comment appears to show Berk criticising Netflix, which has aired the rebooted show since 2018, because his icon has been removed as an option for users to assign to their profiles on the service.

“New season, new Netflix profile icons,” the post on Queer Eye‘s Instagram read, leading Berk to comment: “Wow… y’all really went and erased my icon instead of just adding Jeremiah? Damn, I’m done.”

In the wake of his falling out with France, Berk unfollowed his former co-host on social media. He later told Vanity Fair: “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation and that’s between Tan and [me], it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing. Nothing romantic, just to clarify that.

“Should I have unfollowed Tan? No, maybe I should have just muted him. But I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings, and siblings are always going to fight.”

