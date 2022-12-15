Reese Witherspoon is making her return to the small screen with a brand new cheerleading comedy series on Amazon Prime – and it’s going to be a must-watch.

In a major bidding war, the streaming service landed All Stars, starring and executive produced by Witherspoon, with an order for not one but two seasons, which already tells you that it’s going to epic.

All Stars will be produced by Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, with Lauren Neustadter also executive producing. Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote The Devil Wears Prada and co-created Craxy Ex-Girlfriend, will direct the pilot and some of the episodes.

According to Deadline, the series will follow a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach, who cons her way across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England and has to show a ragtag group of British students – and herself – how to be All Stars.

It’s Reese Witherspoon’s first TV series since Big Little Lies at HBO and The Morning Show with Apple TV+, which both received critical acclaim.

“I’ve been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time. When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that,” Witherspoon said of the project.

“The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork. I can’t wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios added: “We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, All Stars.”

“Aline Brosh McKenna’s pitch delivered it all – originality, an iconic lead character, and tons of fun! There is also a throughline of hope, perseverance, and being true to your authentic self that will resonate everywhere. We are over the moon to work with Reese, Lauren, Aline, and the Hello Sunshine team to bring this series to life for our global Prime Video audience.”

Witherspoon has earned four Emmy nominations for The Morning Show and is set to return as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can’t Win, the sequel to the movie that made her famous, Election.

Five, six, seven, eight! Who do we appreciate? It’s Reese Witherspoon, that’s who.