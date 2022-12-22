Man who slashed date’s throat and genitals in ‘frenzied’ attack jailed for 28 years

A court has jailed Abdul Malik, who attacked a man with a kitchen knife in an “extremely disturbing incident”.

On Tuesday (20 December) Malik was sentenced to serve at least two-thirds of his custodial term before being eligible for parole, then a further two years on licence.

His conviction follows an incident at a property in Dymchurch, Kent, on the evening of 11 January, in which he attacked a man he had bought home following a date.

At the trial at Canterbury Crown Court in October, the victim said the traumatising experience, which he still suffers flashbacks from, “changed him as a person”, and he has since lost his job.

He recalled the blade against his throat feeling like “barbed wire”.

“At that stage, I was aware I was going to be killed in that room – he proceeded to stab my abdomen”, he said.

“I was screaming for help, begging for him to stop, but he was just silent.”

At the time, the victim had hoped Malik’s housemates would come to his aid. He said the assault “seemed like forever”.

Judge Simon James told Malik he was “remorseless” and his actions were “frenzied, persistent and prolonged”.

Jurors cleared him of allegations that he raped and attempted to rape the victim before slitting his throat.

‘Extremely disturbing incident’

Canterbury Crown Court heard that there were no warning signs before Malik inflicted 12 wounds to the victim’s body in the attack.

After knifing the man, Malik then “suddenly stopped, removed the chair blocking the door and let his victim go”.

Drenched in his own blood, the victim managed to run away passing Malik’s housemates, who were gathered on the landing, before falling down a flight of stairs.

He managed to reach his car and call 999, but collided with metal barriers nearby.

Describing how he felt when he got out, he said: “Shock kicked in, I just became numb. At the time I thought it was just the neck [which had been attacked].”

He added: “I feel the attack has changed who I am as a person, I’m no longer the happy-go-lucky person I once was.”

The trial was told he could have died if he hadn’t escaped and received medical treatment.

Detective Constable Max Pegler, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “This was an extremely disturbing incident and it is only thanks to the response of medics that we are not dealing with an even more serious case.

“I hope Malik’s quick arrest by officers on the day, the conviction secured and the lengthy sentence now imposed provides reassurance to the victim and the wider community.”