Gian Luca Rodrigues Cavallaro has a unique claim to fame: he’s a gay Catholic bishop who’s happily married – and he’s got a powerful message of love and inclusivity for the world.

It should go without saying that Gian isn’t a bishop in the Roman Catholic Church – homosexuality is strictly frowned upon by the church, and gay sex is still viewed as a sin.

Instead, he’s a bishop in the Inclusive Portuguese Catholic Church, where he preaches his message that love is for all.

Gian was just eight years old when he felt the calling to become a priest, he tells PinkNews. Before long, he started to realise that he was also gay – and spent his next few years tormented.

“On the one hand I wanted to become a priest, but on the other, I didn’t want to give up on the idea of a relationship,” he says.

“My dream was to become a priest and marry at the same time with my future boyfriend, but I thought this was not possible.”

After he finished school, Gian went to a Roman Catholic seminary to train as a priest.

“I was willing to even renounce my emotional sphere,” he says. But after six months, he left the seminary due to what he describes as “the hypocrisy of some superiors”.

It was shortly after he left the seminary that he met a female priest from another church (Roman Catholicism doesn’t allow women to become priests). That chance encounter made him see another way was possible.

“That meeting, as if by magic, opened me up to a completely new world,” he says.

“Finally, I saw the plan of God, that was already written. My path was to be a priest without renouncing my emotional sphere.”

At first, Gian became a priest with the Reformed Old Catholic Church in Italy. In 2019, he moved to Portugal, but he struggled to find others there who wanted to be part of an inclusive Catholic Church.

“It was difficult and, in the beginning, I was a bit demoralised because without structure and without resources, it was difficult to reach people,” he says.

“But, with the grace of God, I was able to meet some people that were willing to share this path with me.”

Gian Luca Rodrigues Cavallaro pictured with members of the Inclusive Portuguese Catholic Church. (Supplied)

It wasn’t until 2022 that Gian and others who believed in his mission decided to set up the Inclusive Portuguese Catholic Church. Shortly afterwards, members chose him to serve as a bishop within the group.

Gay Catholic bishop believes he and his husband were ‘predestined’ to be together

It was also in Portugal that Gian met Robson, the man who would go on to become his husband.

“He is Brazilian and I am Italian so it is curious that two people born in far-off countries could meet, but God chose us before the foundation of the world,” he says, referencing a passage in the New Testament.

“I am convinced that we were predestined to be together.”

Gian’s husband hasn’t always shared his love for religion and God – when they first met, he was “apathetic” about it, although he always supported Gian’s calling.

I had the joy to baptise him. No one forced him, it was his choice and he asked me.

However, before long, Robson embarked on a “personal path”, which led to him forming his own faith.

“This year, I had the joy to baptise him. No one forced him, it was his choice and he asked me,” Gian says.

Gian’s husband Robson was “apathetic” about religion when they first got together, but he eventually found his faith. (Supplied)

While Gian has found fulfilment in his own church, he understands why so many LGBTQ+ people still see organised religion as an alienating and harmful concept.

His message to the Catholic Church is a simple one – he hopes it will come to see LGBTQ+ people as human beings who deserve love.

“I have the impression that sometimes they forget about the primacy of personal conscience, and they excommunicate priests and religious people just because they preach the gospel,” he says.

Pope Francis has a ‘strange attitude’ towards LGBTQ+ community

He doesn’t have much time for Pope Francis – the pontiff has won praise in some quarters from people who argue that he’s taken a more understanding, compassionate approach to LGBTQ+ people than his predecessors.

Others have pointed out that he’s not actually all that liberal – under his rule the Vatican has remained resolutely opposed to any progress on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Gian says the pope has “a strange attitude”.

Even if ecumenically he works quite well, I have not a general good impression, especially in his approach with the LGBTQ+ community.

“In public, he says something that generates positive impressions – maybe in an attempt not to lose the faithful – but then in private he signs documents that contradict his declarations,” he says.

The happy couple on their wedding day. (Supplied)

“Even if ecumenically he works quite well, I have not a general good impression, especially in his approach with the LGBTQ+ community.”

That’s why Gian is determined to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ Catholics and create a space for them to share their faith with others.

“Some people think that I give interviews to have visibility, but that’s absolutely wrong,” he says.

“If I wanted visibility, I would be an actor, but I am a priest and so that’s not my purpose.

“I give interviews because I know that these interviews help people.”