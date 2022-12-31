Rebecca Black has clarified that she’s “very in love” with her girlfriend after her joke about pegging Pete Davidson went viral.

Yes, you read that right.

The whole thing kicked off when a Twitter user shared their pop culture predictions for 2023. The tongue-in-cheek list features suggestions like Timothée Chalamet saying something weird – but not necessarily bad – about lesbians and Lana Del Ray starting to date an anti-vaxxer.

Naturally, one of the Twitter user’s predictions for 2023 was that Rebecca Black would be photographed out and about with none other than Pete Davidson.

Proving that she’s always in on the joke, Black quote-tweeted the 2023 predictions list, simply adding: “If Pete lets me wear a strap on.”

Naturally, this being Twitter, all hell broke loose – the tweet racked up more than 120,000 likes and thousands of retweets and some spectacular responses.

Pete may not, but I will pic.twitter.com/MQy4JUuQOZ — karmeow° (@109celcius) December 30, 2022

Imagine if this is what starts that and leads to being papped with Pete Davidson because he’s down. — Legowhore (@veronickaahh) December 30, 2022

Black’s tweet continued to spiral out of all control, with headlines making the rounds saying she wanted to peg Davidson. Eventually, the “Friday” singer clarified that she has a girlfriend – and that she’s very much in love.

also guys I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AND IM VERY IN LOVE goodbye — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) December 31, 2022

“Also guys I HAVE A GIRLFRIEND AND I’M VERY IN LOVE goodbye,” she tweeted.

Black’s tweet about pegging Pete Davidson became so widely shared that, as she put it, swarms of straight people ended up unearthing her Twitter account.

Hours after the singer tweeted her joke about Davidson, she added: “Straight people keep finding my account and it’s as if they’ve opened a portal.”

Black rose to fame with her song “Friday”, released in 2011, and she later came out as queer.

Speaking to PRIDE, Black revealed that her coming out moment happened “naturally” after she decided to stop being afraid of answering questions about her sexuality.

“20 was when I started really understanding that there was something more that I was attracted to and I was lucky to be surrounded by a group of people that made it really, really easy to express,” she explained.