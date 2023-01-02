“Sexually explicit graffiti” was found in the men’s toilet near a parliamentary bar, with staff reportedly concerned about the “reputational damage” it could cause.

A report into vandalism throughout 2022 in the Houses of Parliament found not only the graffiti in the men’s bathroom, but several incidents of damage caused by environmental protesters, PA Media reported.

According to a Freedom of Information request, there were 13 incidents involving “vandalism” or graffiti” throughout 2022, up from just two in 2021.

The reported “sexual” graffiti was found close to the Strangers Bar in the Palace of Westminster, which is popular with MPs.

A note reportedly read: “Men’s toilet opposite the Strangers’ Bar, left cubicle… Someone has carved sexually explicit graffiti into the back of the cubicle door.

“As this area is used by members of the public there’s a reputational risk.”

The report also showed that a vandal “scratched the name ‘Dave’” into the stone of the Peer’s Corridor, while ketchup was doused into the Member’s lobby by environmental protestors.

There was also an entry for repair works carried out after Extinction Rebellion protestors “superglued themselves to one another and the Speaker’s chair” in September.

The Stranger’s Bar in the House of Commons (UK Parliament)

The reports of “sexually explicit” graffiti found in the Palace of Westminster come as a Labour MP released the names of several alleged “sexual harassers” working in parliament to a private WhatsApp group.

Charlotte Nichols, MP for Warrington North, reportedly shared the names of 20 MPs, some who have been publicly accused of sexual misconduct, as well as some who have not.

She had previously claimed that she had been sexually harassed by male MPs at least “a dozen times” since being elected as an MP in 2019.

“I was sat down quite early on by a few people that I knew when I came into parliament who told me people to stay away from – never accept a drink from, to never get a cab with, or share a lift with, and all that sort of thing,” she told Yahoo News.

“It’s not just about keeping yourself safe on a personal safety level, but it’s also your professional reputation.”