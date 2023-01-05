Former Australian Football League (AFL) star Dane Swan made an attempt to be transphobic and misogynistic on Twitter, sharing his supposed outrage at the idea men can buy tampons – but it backfired, badly.

Swan shared a photo clearly showing male incontinence pads, somehow mistaking them for tampons.

The opinionated footballer, who has been branded “immature” and “stupid” for his recent post, tweeted the photo of the pads on a supermarket shelf on Wednesday (4 January).

He captioned the image: “It’s been some day folks cause today is the day I learnt that men can buy tampons. I’ve now officially seen it all.”

Swan, who runs podcast Swanny and Friends with Ralph Horowitz, then tagged his co-host, demanding “bookmark this too please”.

The 38-year-old’s tweet has sparked huge backlash among Twitter users across the world, with many members of the LGBTQ+ community being quick to correct him.

One clearly told him: “These are not tampons. These are absorbent underwear and protectors for incontinence.”

Another pointed out Swan’s so-called mistake and said it was an attempt to upset the queer community, it commented: “Those aren’t tampons and I think you know that.”

A witty user responded: “Dane, my dude, I reckon you’ve gotta get some tampons (not these things) to stick up your nose to prevent whatever brains you may have left from falling out of your head.”

Chocolat author Joanne Harris, who won PinkNews’ Ally of The Year 2022 award, took time to further educate Swan, writing simply: “ 1: There have never been any restrictions on who could buy tampons. 2: These aren’t tampons.”

Another user said: “Learn what a tampon is, maybe take that first step out of immaturity,” while a different user asked the question on many people’s minds: “Are you really this stupid?”

Several people involved in the Australian sport also criticised Swan’s insensitivity towards men’s health.

Brien Seeney, who runs the popular NRL Physio account, writing: “Thought you were an advocate for men’s health?

“It’s a struggle to get men suffering from pelvic floor and prostate issues to not feel self-conscious about using these vital products as it is without you posting this rubbish.”

Russell Bennett, sports desk editor at The Age, quickly corrected Swan’s arrogance, he wrote: “Not only can blokes buy tampons, blokes who have prostate cancer or – in the case of my old man – advanced Parkinson’s and associated dementia, can buy and wear protective underwear like these.”

Studies into male incontinence have shown that between 11 and 34 per cent of older men will experience bladder problems in their lifetime.