Golden Globes 2023 snubs queer actors but rewards LGBTQ+ stories

The Golden Globes 2023 were a mixed bag for LGBTQ+ talent and stories. Here are the biggest winners – and the most upsetting snubs.

Sadly, a number of queer actor were nominated but didn’t win, including Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, Jeremy Pope for The Inspection, and Emma D’Arcy for House of the Dragon.

Cate Blanchett picked up her fourth Golden Globe for her performance as disturbed world-class lesbian conductor in Tár. In the Best Drama category, Tár was beaten out by The Fablemans.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also had a successful evening. Although it didn’t pick up the Best Musical or Comedy award, Michelle Yeoh scored a thoroughly deserved win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

Yeoh played Evelyn, an immigrant mother who learns to accept her queer daughter over the course of the film.

Ke Huy Quan also won for Best Supporting Actor.

Cate Blanchett in Tár. (Focus Features)

LGBTQ+ representation also thrived in the TV categories. Season two of The White Lotus won big, landing the Best Limited Series award.

And, repeating the success of her first-ever Emmy win, gay icon Jennifer Coolidge has added a Golden Globe to her collection, winning Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Although Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series was controversial, that didn’t stop Evan Peters winning Best Actor in a Limited Series for his role as the serial killer.

Murphy was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” His acceptance speech was largely dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series. (Netflix)

Zendaya, after being snubbed by the Golden Globes for her award-winning role as Rue in Euphoria in 2021, was not only nominated but won her category for Best Actress in a TV series, although she didn’t attend the awards to collect the victory.

House of the Dragon, led by non-binary actor Emma D’Arcy, picked up the prestigious award for Best TV Series (Drama).

Beyond the awards, the night saw major LGBTQ+ talent supporting one another and storming the red carpet with their iconic outfits.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, and was joined by a number of queer guests including Billy Porter, Niecy Nash-Betts and Colman Domingo.