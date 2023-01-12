Anti-trans The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano launched into a bitter tirade against the “online mob” as she defended her most recent film, which was a major box office flop.

The western thriller Terror on the Prairie only made $804 at the box office.

Carano piped up after the failure was mentioned on social media by Richard Newby, an entertainment reporter for the likes of Vulture and the Hollywood Reporter, who said he’d “never stop laughing” over her fall from grace.

“She didn’t just fumble the bag, she dumped it out, put it over her head and cut off her air supply,” he said in a tweet – referencing how Carano was all set to have her own Star Wars spin-off before it was cancelled over controversial comments she made that led to accusations of antisemitism and transphobia.

In response to Newby’s tweet, Carano accused him of joining “an online mob of mostly anonymous accounts harassing” her.

She claimed she “didn’t fumble the bag” but instead “didn’t go along with the sell out narrative … I’m not sorry for that”.

“I stood for what I believe the right thing to do was & the more time that goes by the better I feel,” she tweeted.

Gina Carano went on to say the “genuine bag fumble” was “sell out journalists like you [Newby] who sold out America and stopped asking questions” – seemingly in relation to her stance against Covid-19 vaccinations and masks.

The former MMA fighter also defended Terror on the Prairie’s box office returns, pointing out it was originally only released on Ben Shapiro-created conservative media outlet The Daily Wire.

The film is directly linked to Carano’s departure from the Star Wars universe.

A week after she was dropped from the franchise, it was announced she would be making a film for The Daily Wire.

According to The Buffalo Tribune, Carano ended up calling for the film, called White Knuckle, to be cancelled due to her film union’s Covid-19 requirements.

Terror on the Prairie then came around as a result of changing films and shooting it in Montana.

Carano has firmly stood her ground around her political views, although doing so is what got her fired from Star Wars.

She sparked serious accusations of antisemitism when she bizarrely compared being a conservative Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

In a now-deleted Instagram story from February 2021, she wrote: “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews.

“How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

The September prior, she had poked fun at the use of people having pronouns in their social media bios by adding “boop/bop/beep” to her Twitter profile.

Gina Carano revealed that her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal, who has a trans sister, explained the simple reason people declare their pronouns – a move of support towards the trans community and to help people not be misgendered.

However, she also said she wouldn’t be putting her pronouns in her bio as a decision to “stand against bullying” and to uphold “the freedom to choose”.